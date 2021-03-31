Flooding worries remain real problem in Rome

When in the city of Rome, it’s a good idea to seek higher ground because when it rains, it pours.
Caleigh Schroeder runs the New Schroeder’s Deli on Board Street in town. And just a few days ago her business flooded.
“We probably had about four inches of water in the kitchen at one point,” Schroeder said. “We historically have had issues with flooding in the past.”
This cell phone video shows water pouring through the front door of the deli taking customers by surprise.
“It makes me really nervous about what’s going on downtown and what I need to do to try to come prepared in case we were to have that issue where everything flooded. It’s just kind of one of those things that’s just unsettling,” Resident Rob West said.
Management was forced to close their doors and clean-up last weekend, costing them thousands of dollars.
“We had a professional crew come in and clean it up and sanitize and get us back open Monday morning,” Schroeder said.
Needless to say, this latest round of storms has just about everyone in town concerned.
“Hopefully, we don’t have any more damage anywhere else. Our hearts go out to Newnan and Cedartown and places that had a lot of damage. If it’s just a little flooding we’ll take that over the tornados any day,” Schroeder said.
