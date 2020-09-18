ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Proctor Creek is the new darling of Atlanta's investment world. It runs from the Mercedes Benz stadium through Vine City and English Avenue, past MARTA'S Bankhead station and alongside the new Quarry Park, the creek carries a lot of history.
Billions of federal and local tax dollars are creating trails, parks and new schools to serve new neighbors hungry for in-town living near Georgia Tech. But some of the history carried by the creek is miserable.
Hurricane Sally's stormwaters revealed current contamination from cracked and overflowing sewer lines surging into Proctor Creek and its tributaries, as storms have done for generations.
The legacy of neglect and outright abandonment by public and private investors angers some longtime residents, frustrated that these new residents are bringing public attention they have long sought.
In response, the Grove Park Foundation's Fred Stevens keeps focused on immediate solutions. Like the blue tarp he brought to Percy Edge to help stop a leaky roof. Edge is a retired postman living here since white owners began to flee these houses in the 1960's.
"Environments and neighborhoods like this are neglected, an afterthought," says Fred Stevens. "Families don’t realize these things are happening because they don’t know about them."
He's talking about sewer and storm water contamination, but he might as well be indicting a complicated tangle of urban problems from education to public safety, transit and workforce issues faced by low and middle income neighborhoods.
The easy answer is massive public and private investment, as Proctor Creek seems on the verge of gaining. But it's not so easy for the long-time families who have stayed here, watching the streets empty of friends and real estate investors eye boarded up houses.
Fred Stevens worries about keeping families here. As he delivers blue roof tarps he concentrates on finding new ways to make better houses affordable for the mix of neighbors still here.
His answer in many ways includes education. Letting people know what is in the creek is similar to letting others know about Proctor Creek's neighbors, and the work of the Grove Park Foundation.
