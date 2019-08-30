ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Florida residents making the decision to leave home ahead of Hurricane Dorian flew into Atlanta Friday.
“We decided we would take the opportunity to come see our son who goes to school in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” said Ralph Doering, who flew in from Fort Lauderdale with his wife.
“Our experience tells us to kind of get yourself ready, leave if you can and then you can always go back,” he said.
Shelli Siegel drove from Greenville, South Carolina after booking her mother on a flight out of Florida.
“She did not want to come and I booked the flight anyway,” she said.
But when Judy Wasserman arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, she was glad her daughters convinced her to leave her home in Palm Beach Gardens.
“I’m glad because it looks like it’s going to be bad. I hope that they don’t know what they’re talking about, but I doubt it,” she said. “I called a girlfriend of mine before I left. She said, ‘no I’m staying and I’ll wait it out,’ and I said, ‘okay good luck, and stay safe.’ That’s all you can say, I don’t know, it’s scary, very scary.”
Not everyone at the airport was trying to get away from the storm, though.
Patricia Mortimer and her daughter are trying to get home to Nassau, Bahamas after a vacation in Atlanta. They were hoping to fly to Fort Lauderdale and then to the Bahamas Friday night.
She said, “It’s home and we’re prepared, we’re fully prepared, we don’t wait until the storm is upon us to do the preparations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.