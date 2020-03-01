TALLAHASEE, Fla. (CBS46) -- The Florida Department of Health reported two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus on Sunday.
The agency says one is an adult resident of Hillsborough County and the other is an adult resident of Manatee County.
Both individuals are isolated and being appropriately cared for, according to Florida health officials.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
