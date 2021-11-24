MACON, Ga. (CBS46) — A homicide investigation is underway after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a 27-year-old man in a vehicle along Riverside Drive.
Officers responded to the scene just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The man, who authorities say is from Florida, was found with at least one gunshot wound.
Investigators say they believe the man was shot in a parking lot on Riverside Drive just before he attempted to drive away. The vehicle went into a ditch shortly after and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Little is known about the suspect or what lead up to the incident at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
