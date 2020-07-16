CORNELIA, Ga. (CBS46) A Florida man is jailed after he was caught with a 12 year-old Cornelia girl who police say he had met online.
According to the GBI, the unidentified girl told her parents she was going to run and errand around 11 a.m. on Tuesday but she never returned. He parents reported her missing around 8 p.m.
An investigation revealed the girl likely left her home with Martin Francisco-Tomas, 20, of Palm Beach County, Fla., who police say had traveled to Cornelia to meet her. Cornelia is about 90 miles northeast of Atlanta.
Deputies eventually located Francisco-Tomas with the girl at a residence in Palm Beach County. He was arrested on charges of interstate interference with custody and is waiting extradition back to Georgia. The GBI says additional charges are expected.
