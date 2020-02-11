HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS46) - Florida deputies arrested a man on warrants issued out of Gwinnett County, Georgia.
Mark Wilson Havery, 55, of Lake Placid was arrested Feb. 4 for two counts of using a computer to solicit a minor and four counts of furnishing obscene material to a minor using an electronic device.
Those charges were out of the Metro Atlanta county.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant for his house and electronics, resulting in a search of his phone. He now faces 300 more felony charges, including 186 first-degree felonies, 92 second-degree felonies and 22 third-degree felonies.
Havery is facing a wide variety of charges, including:
• 170 counts of possession of child pornography
• 47 counts of transmission of child pornography
• 22 counts of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony
• 19 counts of conspiracy to transmit child pornography
• 17 counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor
• 16 counts of exposing himself in a lewd or lascivious manner to a victim under 16
• 9 counts of soliciting transmission of child pornography
Havery’s bond was set at $2.882 million during first appearance February 7. If convicted of all charges and sentenced to the maximum for each count, he would face 7,070 years in prison.
While Havery is under investigation in Florida, he still faces the Georgia charges, as well as others in Arizona.
Those charges state he drove to Arizona to pick up a juvenile he met online, who was subsequently reported missing. Havery brought the missing juvenile back to Highlands County.
