COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Cobb County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit & U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Cordellius Leshawn Dyess, 19, on October 22. Dyess—known as Lil Dell—found at a home on Shennandoah Trial in Austell, Ga. and was taken into custody without incident.
Dyess is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and will be sent back to Pensacola, Fla. to face felony fugitive from justice charges. He was accused of being involved with a group of teenagers that allegedly fired more than 40 shots into a crowd in the Platinum Night Club parking lot in Pensacola during Memorial Day weekend.
One innocent bystander, Elizabeth Harris, was struck and killed by a bullet that was intended for a rival gang.
