DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A woman visiting from out of state was carjacked at gunpoint at a gas station in Decatur on Friday, according to DeKalb County Police.
The victim, who asked only to be identified as Tea, was in town from Florida for work. She pulled into the Shell station, located at Covington Highway and Panola Road, to pump gas when she saw a man in a ski mask out of the corner of her eye.
Before she could get away, Tea said the man, who was wearing a mustard yellow puff jacket, displayed a silver revolver and demanded her keys.
“He just looked at me and said, ‘Give me the key,’” said Tea. “I just remember my car leaving the parking lot."
The carjacker took off in Tea’s 2014 dark grey Mercedes C250 down Covington Highway. Also inside, many of her personal belongings, including her driver’s license, birth certificate and work laptop.
“Nobody wakes up and thinks they’re going to lose everything they have,” Tea said. “Nobody, and I’ve never felt unsafe in Atlanta.”
Tea said she loves visiting Atlanta – she used to live here – but she’ll let this serve as a lesson to keep her head on a swivel.
“I want it to be a lesson to every person,” she added. “I’ll navigate every single place I go by myself different now.
Apparently, investigators were unable to access security footage at the gas station because it’s wiped after 24 hours. DeKalb County Police have not identified the suspect and Tea’s vehicle has yet to be recovered.
If anyone has info, they’re asked to call detectives at 770-482-0307 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
