HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Flowery Branch man was arrested Friday following an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography.
After nearly a month long investigation, deputies obtained warrants for the arrest of 47-year-old Joshua Teddy Fischer on June 3.
The initial investigation started on May 19 when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities told CBS46 News. On June 2, the investigation led agents to Fischer’s home Hog Mountain Road where they seized several of Fischer’s electronic devices.
Fischer was arrested without incident and transported to the Hall County Jail without bond early Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.