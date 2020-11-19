Floyd County election director Robert Brady was terminated Thursday, just three days after the Secretary of State's Office revealed 2,600 votes went uncounted in the presidential race.

A County Board of Elections member says Brady's termination is due to "breaking an HR policy for how employees should behave" and being reprimanded twice in six months.

In a virtual press conference Monday, the Secretary of State's Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said the uncounted ballots were not scanned properly. "It'll change the margin by around 800 votes," said Sterling. He called the issue a "human error."

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also called for Brady to step down after the voting blunder.

