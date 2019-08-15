FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Students and staff in the Floyd County school district had their personal information exposed in a data security incident.
A contractor hired by the district, Pearson Clinical Assessment, notified officials at the school of the situation, saying some students and staff had their information accessed by an unauthorized third party.
The information included the first and last names and in some cases, the student's date of birth.
What to do if you've been impacted
In a letter sent to district officials by Pearson Clinical Assessments, a third party gained access to a set of data related to the AIMSweb 1.0 platform. The contractor says they immediately launched a review and they've contacted law enforcement.
The incident is believed to have taken place in or around November of 2018.
No grades or assessment information was affected and the AIMSweb platform does not include Social Security numbers, credit card data or other financial information.
The school district says officials were notified by the contractor on July 24, 2019.
