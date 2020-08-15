FLOYD County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Floyd County Schools have reported that a student or employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Reports say that the positive test came from Coosa Middle School, and up to 73 other students or employees had been deemed to have been in close contact in accordance with Department of Public Health guidelines.
For additional information for families in the FCS Return to Learn Plan for the 2020-2021 School Year click here.
This is a developing story, with additional correspondence expected from the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.