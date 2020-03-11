ROME, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Floyd County School System said Wednesday they have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee.
"The employee is currently being treated at a local hospital," Floyd Schools said in a social media post. "We are working with public health officials to determine the impact on our local schools and community."
Floyd Schools said Cave Spring Elementary School will be closed to all staff for the next two days, which are also student holidays, thus no additional closings are expected. The school district said updates regarding COVID-19 will come on the district's website, social media channels, and to families through the system's mass notification system.
According to the school system, it is already taking additional precautions for facilities and buses including installing hand sanitizers, fogging once a week with an FDA approved sanitizers, and implementing antibacterial wipes.
