FLOYD County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Floyd County Schools announced Wednesday that it will implement a digital learning day for students as Hurricane Zeta approaches Georgia Thursday morning.
WEATHER ALERT: Due to Hurricane Zeta, we are currently under a tropical storm warning and anticipate severe weather in our area tonight and tomorrow. FCS will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, October 29th, for all staff and students, and will be implementing a Digital Learning Day.— Floyd County Schools (@FloydCoSchools) October 28, 2020
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.