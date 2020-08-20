FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Floyd County students will transition to digital learning after 10 positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed a week into the school year.
More than 8,000 students across the district returned to the classroom on August 13. The last day for in-person lessons is Friday, August 21.
"We are temporarily closing in-person learning to all Floyd County Schools effective at the end of classes tomorrow (August 21, 2020). It is our hope to restart in-person classes at all of our schools on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Please know that this change in scenarios for ALL schools is not due to a large increase in positive COVID-19 cases, but instead, because of new guidance from the governor’s office forcing FCS to change the status of essential workers," said a district official.
Due to students and staff testing positive for COVID-19, more than 350 are under a two-week quarantine.
"We are not hesitating to quarantine students and staff who have had possible exposure – even if the positive test was prompted by possible exposure rather than symptoms, as all positive cases can lead to the infection of others. Our transparency to our community is far beyond any requirements by the Department of Public Health (DPH), but we believe our community benefits from our longstanding commitment to transparency," said the district official.
