ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday flu activity across the nation has hit its highest level this season.
Overall, the CDC said 28 children have died from flu-related symptoms this year. CDC officials said they expect flu activity to remain high for several weeks and said that it’s still not too late to get a flu vaccine to protect yourself or your family members.
“It’s recommended that you get the flu shot as soon as you can before the start of flu season so your body is well-protected against the flu,” said Dr. Jean Moorjani of Orland’s Arnold Palmer Hospital. “But if for some reason you weren’t able to get to your doctor’s office, it’s almost never too late to get a flu shot.”
As of Monday, flu activity was reported high in almost every southeastern state except for Tennessee, Louisiana, and Florida.
According to the Georgia Department of Health, one flu related death was reported last week which brought the number for this season to nine. Overall, 947 people have been hospitalized in Georgia from the flu since September 30, 2018.
