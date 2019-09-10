ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The flu is already going around in several metro Atlanta school districts.
Getting the flu shot is especially important for kids, seniors and people with compromised immune systems, including asthmatics and patients on steroids.
Dr. Sandra Ford is the interim health director for Fulton County. She says you can get the flu shot starting at 6 months old.
“I'm nervous because anytime you're starting this early and that many to actually have an outbreak, and so I'm really encouraging people to get their flu shots as early as possible too,” says Dr. Ford. “You're at a higher risk. Cancer patients, anybody in any kind of antibiotic therapy long-term, those are folks that are vulnerable and so you want to make sure they're protected especially since the season started so early this year.”
Flu symptoms include fever, body aches and chills that last several days. If you have any of these get to a doctor right away.
“You can get the flu more than once,” says Dr. Ford. “First of all, but there's also treatment for the flu, anti-virals. So, if you're feeling like you're getting it, you want to get to your doctor so that you can get the treatment early.”
Dr. Ford says a flu shot won't guarantee you won't get the flu but it will likely be less severe.
Other things you can do to prevent getting sick or spreading the illness, don't go to work or school if you are sick and wash your hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.