ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Flu season is still underway and it’s a pretty bad one. The CDC estimates at least 34-million cases, 350-thousand hospitalizations and 20-thousand deaths from the flu so far in the U.S.
“Getting the influenza shot does not protect against coronavirus, they are unrelated viruses.”
Some physicians told CBS46 that they’ve noticed more people coming in now to get a flu shot. Kaiser Permanente’s Chief Quality Officer Kate Koplan said if so, it’s a welcome sight.
“Because we’re a little bit late in the season for flu shots, we’ve already done the bulk of the patients that need it, so those might be just a little bit of those rolling in late,” she said.
Koplan is now running Kaiser Permenete’s coronavirus command center.
“There’s nothing good about a pandemic but we do take the opportunity to leverage the fears and the concern in the community,” she explained.
During a bad flu season and panic over the coronavirus, she’s trying to reassure the public.
“Even if one does contract COVID-19, in the vast majority of cases, this will be a mild to moderate viral illness,” she said. “We’ve all had a cold. Many of us have had the flu and we all are able to recover at home with conservative management.”
Koplan said there will be more coronavirus testing availability in the weeks to come. She said healthcare providers are preparing to handle the outbreak.
“This is still a very rare disease,” she said. “Flu, like we mentioned, is much more common
