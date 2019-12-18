JEFFERSON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Elementary schools in Jackson County will close Thursday due to an outbreak of the influenza virus, the school system said Wednesday.
The closure comes one day short of the holiday break, meaning the break will effectively start Thursday for elementary students. Middle and High schools in the county will run on an early release schedule previously announced.
The school district said any parents with questions should contact their child's school directly.
