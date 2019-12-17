ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Get your flu shot! That's the message from the Georgia Department of Health as the influenza virus is widespread across the state.
Crabapple Lane Elementary in Fayette County reported 40 confirmed cases of the flu on Monday along with a total of 100 absences. Across the state, since September 29, more than 200 cases of influenza have required hospitalizations and the state has had 14 outbreaks of the disease.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there have been at least 2.6 million flu-related illnesses and 1,300 deaths from the flu. Georgia reported more than 200 hospitalizations and two flu-related deaths.
The Georgia DPH said the predominant flu strain circulating is the B/Victoria strain that typically doesn't show up until the end of the season. The DPH said B viruses can infect anyone, but generally strike children and young adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.