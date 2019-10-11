COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The alleged gunman who fired off 20 rounds at a Cobb County home has been arrested.
Deputies say eight people inside a residence on North Main Street in Kennesaw on Saturday 22 when Anthony Jordan Brown alleged unleashed round after round of bullets into the front of the home.
Brown was arrested October 11 at a residence on Everwood Drive in Marietta. He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and criminal damage. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
