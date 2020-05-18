Flying during Covid-19: Hartsfield-Jackson sets guidelines; TSA’s still in the works

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Brian Caines is nervous about flying to Baltimore in two weeks.
“I have to go for work. So, I have no choice,” he said.
Caines, whose engineering job takes him around the globe, last navigated Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in March. A 3-year cancer survivor – he checked in – wearing a mask, gloves and glasses.
“It's only when I got to TSA that I was scared,” he said.
Caines said he quickly alerted a TSA agent and was escorted through special services.
“There was people directly in front of me, directly behind me, directly to my right, directly to my left,” he said.
Just last week, CBS46’s morning anchor Karyn Greer and a crew watched business as usual at the TSA security checkpoint.
Passenger and TSA screeners appeared to ignore social distancing and luggage bins or counter tops were not sanitized following use.
Masks are not required to enter the Atlanta airport. But authorities said protocols are underway to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
But nearly four months since the virus hit the U.S. experts are asking – what's taking so long?
Dr. Harry Heiman, a professor at Georgia State University’s School of public health said the delay is an excuse.
“Can you imagine planes going down and the explanation being ‘well we haven't had time to put safety procedures in place to ensure that when you take off, you'll land without crashing,” Heiman said.
Heiman said travelers like Caines should be freaked out about flying. The latest TSA numbers show six employees have died from COVID-19 and 577 federal employees have tested positive including 15 screeners at Hartsfield-Jackson.
“If you look at major airports across the country, they've been clear access points for a lot of the movement for coronavirus both within our country,” said Heiman. “And from other countries to the U.S. And to the U.S. candidly from other countries."
Heiman said the longer it takes TSA and airports to implement safety measures, the more time for coronavirus to spread.
“I think that's a problem. And I think it puts people at risk not only for themselves but also for the people that they're around and increases risk for virus being spread across the country and across the world,” he said.
Hartsfield-Jackson Communications director Elise Durham said more than 250 hand sanitizing machines are now installed throughout the airport, and sanitizing efforts have been continuous since the start of the pandemic – with gate seating areas being cleaned at least five times a day.
“We expect recovery from the pandemic will be measured as passenger demand increases, however, the safety precautions at the airport are in place now and will be monitored and augmented as needed,” Durham said in a statement issued to CBS46.
Shashank Nigam, CEO of the aviation strategy firm SimpliFlying and the author of SOAR, said airports and the TSA are likely waiting for federal guidance before investing in technology.
“I don’t believe there's been any directive from the government or the authorities right now federal or state,” said Nigam. “I honestly believe that the U.S. airports are waiting for some authorities to showcase what guidelines they should be following and what minimum standards should be followed.”
During a recent flight from Mumbai to Canada with his family, Nigam said he saw touchless screening technologies used in some international airports that could soon be prevalent here.
“My temperature was taken multiple times, we saw bags sanitized using some sort of fogging mechanism,” he said.
“I think it's a matter of time before we see trays and bins being sanitized to touchless security screenings so you don't touch anyone or anything,” said Nigam. “Or even hand over and it you can just scan it yourself.”
Nigam said the future of flying in the U.S. will likely include sanitizing trays and bins and either touchless security screenings or do-it-yourself methods.
