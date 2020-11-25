Pope Francis will install 13 cardinals on Sunday, including former Archdiocese of Atlanta Wilton Gregory.

Archbishop Gregory is the only Black archbishop in the United States. Her served as the Peach State's Archdiocese from 2005 to 2019 when he was appointed Archbishop of Washington DC.

The Nov. 28 ceremony will be streamed live from the Vatican in Rome at 10 a.m. To watch, click here.