A former detention officer for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office will be spending time on the other side of the bars after receiving a sentence for running a fake credit card and ID lab.
The U.S. Attorney's office said Claude Goines rose to the rank of sergeant as a detention officer, but also faced an earlier fraud conviction. While on work release for the fraud conviction, federal agents said Goines operated a carding lab where he put together fraudulent credit cards and driver's licenses.
“Unfortunately, some people have a difficult time breaking their cycle of criminal behavior,” said U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Steve Baisel. “Goines, and others like him, seem to find the lure of victimizing others greater than the potential consequences of their actions. We will not stop our efforts to bring to justice those who prey on others.”
According to the federal government, when agents searched the lab, Goines was inside as counterfeit cards were being produced. Agents said they found multiple laptops, blank card stock, security holograms for driver's licenses, two handguns and other material inside the lab.
Goines was sentenced to two and a half years in prison then three years of supervised release.
