ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Former Georgia Tech star and head football coach Bill Curry weighed in on the state of race in America, apologizing for his generation not doing enough to improve society.
My generation had a chance to change much of this illogical hatred, and we whiffed, ignoring chances to change old racist attitudes. Though there has been progress in some areas, in other ways we are back to the sixties. No excuse. I’m partially responsible, humbled and sorry.— Bill Curry (@coachbillcurry) May 29, 2020
Curry's statement came as protesters in Minneapolis and around the nation express outrage over the death of George Floyd at the hands of white Minneapolis Police officers. Floyd's death was the catalyst for large protests that devolved into riots in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota along with other major American cities.
