ATLANTA (CBS46) – A former Gwinnett County Police officer heads to court Monday for his alleged role in the beating of a motorist during a traffic stop in April 2017.
Jury selection begins Monday for former officer Robert McDonald for the beating of Demetrius Hollins. McDonald showed up to a scene where former GCPD Sergeant Michael Bongiovanni had pulled over Hollins. Bongiovanni initially said he had been involved in a fight with Hollins and arrested him on multiple charges.
However, witnesses called police and told them Bongiovanni used excessive force and had hit Hollins when he had his hands up. They also claimed McDonald, came running up with his gun drawn. The witnesses said officer McDonald stomped on Hollins' head with his foot and placed the gun to Hollins' head.
The claims were not contained in Giovanni's police report of the incident. But after video of the stop was reviewed, the department fired both Giovanni and McDonald.
In June 2019, Bongiovanni pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery and was sentenced to 10 years with six months to be served in work release, five months home confinement and the rest to be served on probation. Bongiovanni is expected to testify against McDonald during the trial.
