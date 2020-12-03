As Georgia moves closer to receiving an anticipated shipment of a coronavirus vaccine, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn are encouraging immunization.
In a statement released Thursday, the former POTUS and First Lady said, "they are in full support of COVID-19 vaccine efforts and encourage everyone who is eligible to get immunized as soon as it becomes available in their communities."
The Carters, in particular Rosalynn, have long supported efforts to provide immunization to communities. In 1991 Rosalynn co-founded the non-profit Every Child By Two, along with former First Lady of Arkansas Betty Bumpers, during the US measles outbreak. The organization's core goal is to immunize children, as well as to educate the public of vaccination benefits in an effort to thwart preventable diseases.
While a date for vaccine distribution has not yet been set, Governor Brian Kemp in a press conference Monday said he is anticipating a mid-December issuance.
“We would expect to be able to begin vaccinating individuals by the second or third week in December,” Kemp said. “Assuming all goes well with the federal government’s review of the data, the FDA and CDC establishing priority populations for initial distribution which includes long-term care facility staff and other frontline healthcare workers."
To date, approximately 433,353 Georgians have contracted the virus, and a total of 8,879 deaths have been reported.
