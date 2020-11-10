Former Republican Senator from Georgia Saxby Chambliss came to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s defense and said he hasn’t heard about any widespread voter fraud in the state.
“If there had been, if there had been any gain from widespread voter fraud, I have not heard about it,” Chambliss told CNN Tuesday. “But I have heard of individual instances. I hav ae family member whose absentee ballot hasn’t been counted, I assume that it will be.”
Chambliss reiterated the call from Democrats and Republicans to make sure every vote is counted. He said Democratic organizer Stacey Abrams was, “right then and the press applauded her for that and they have because we do need to make sure that every vote was counted.” He added again, “But as for any widespread fraud, I have not heard about that.”
"There are always questions that come out of any election, particularly an election as close as this is," says former Georgia Sen. Saxby Chambliss."But as for any widespread fraud, I have not heard about that." pic.twitter.com/d7ycw3fdBQ— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 10, 2020
When asked about the letter from Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger calling on him to resign, Chambliss said Raffensperger is a “very honorable and professional man.”
“He’s got, you have to remember, 159 counties in Georgia, we’re a big state,” Chambliss said. “He’s going to make sure, in my opinion, that every single vote is counted and that every county escapes any overall accusations of fraud in the election. I know he’s working hard to do that.”
When asked by CNN host John King how he would advise President Donald Trump and his campaign, Chambliss said it’s time to put their proverbial cards on the table.
“if they have any hard and concrete evidence that there is widespread fraud, in any state, then I think the judicial system is well prepared to handle that and they need to pursue that,” Chambliss said. “But you’re going to reach a point where Vice President Biden probably has enough Electoral (College) votes without certain states being recounted.”
