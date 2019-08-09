GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A former student in the Hall County school system was arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat against the school system.
According to the Hall County Sheriff's Department, the department was contacted by a concerned citizen over a post on social media about a possible bomb threat. The district said it worked in conjunction with the sheriff's department to ensure the safety of every one.
The HCSD said the former student who was arrested was on probation for previously making a bomb threat against the school system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.