NEW YORK (CBS46/AP) -- Former White House adviser Steve Bannon has been arrested on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme "We Build The Wall."
The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Federal prosecutor alleged that Bannon and three others "orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors" in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States. A phone at the law office of Bannon's lawyer went unanswered Thursday.
Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction. While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle. We thank the USPIS for their partnership in investigating this case, and we remain dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud wherever we find it.”
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY
