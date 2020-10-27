ATLANTA (CBS46) – Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign in Atlanta Tuesday as he and President Donald Trump remain locked in a dead heat in the one-time Republican stronghold of Georgia.
Vice President Biden will make two stops in Georgia Tuesday including one Tuesday afternoon in Warm Springs, Georgia, made famous by former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. After that event he will travel to Atlanta late Tuesday afternoon for a drive-in event at Cellairis Amphitheatre to encourage voters to cast their ballot as early voting winds down.
His visit comes less than 24 hours after his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, made stops in Macon and Savannah and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris swung through Atlanta on Friday.
Biden’s push in Georgia coincides with the state swinging from a reliably red state to a “purple” swing state in the current election. The latest poll of polls shows the state a tie between both Biden and his opponent, President Trump.
“If this was the Georgia of 2008, 2012 I think there’s no way we would have seen a Biden come this late,” said Nsé Ufot, chief executive officer of the New Georgia Project, which aims to increase voter registration, especially among young people and minorities. “It’s a loud signal and acknowledgement of Georgia as a battleground state.”
For Trump, Georgia became the latest state his campaign assumed would be in his win column that since has become competitive. It’s forced the president to make a whirlwind tour of states as he tries to come back in the final six days of the campaign from a polling deficit of nearly ten points across the nation. Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas, Florida, and Arizona are among the other swing states both candidates are targeting.
But beyond the presidency, Republicans must defend two U.S. Senate seats that have become competitive this year. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are fighting for their political lives and if either lose their seat, it could have major consequences for the slim majority Republicans hold in the U.S. Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.