LOS ANGELES (CBS46) -- While many people have taken up home improvement projects or other hobbies during the pandemic, 10-year-old English music prodigy Nandi Bushell decided to take on a new challenge: Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl.
Bushell, who is a fan of Grohl and the Foo Fighters, started the back and forth with the legendary frontman/drummer when she posted a video of herself playing the song "Everlong" by the Foo Fighters on drums.
Grohl responded on social media with a challenge for Bushell. He played a song from his side band Them Crooked Vultures and challenged her to play it. Never one to back down from a challenge, Bushell responded in the same outfit Grohl was wearing and mimicked his every move.
Monday, Grohl came back with a new video for Nandi, a custom song written for her. He also declared her the winner of Round 1.
Ok @Nandi_Bushell....Round 2! Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals. pic.twitter.com/js9xBasbpw— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 14, 2020
The big winners of all of this have been the fans who have watched Bushell go head-to-head with her musical idol and get a welcome distraction from the craziness in the world.
