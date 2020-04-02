ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Food banks and non-profits around the state are forced to make adjustments as the Coronavirus restrictions and guidelines continue to change.
ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK
The Atlanta Community Food Bank announced the are are no longer accepting walk-in food donations 'out of an abundance of caution'. Public Relations Coordinator Heather Moon told CBS46, "Right now we need the community to support us monetarily by donating at www.acfb.org/donate."
She said monetary ACFB donations will help to fuel the Food Bank’s emergency response by:
• Purchasing additional food to support emergency food distributions
• Providing groceries to children and families who are facing the loss of school meals and wages due to closures
• Adding special mobile pantries in high-need locations around our 29-county service area
• Equipping vulnerable neighbors to find the food they need through both web- and text-based pantry locator tools.
ACFB has launched their new and easy-to-use "Text for Help" functionality where users can text the word "findfood" in English or "comida" in Spanish to 888-976-2232 (ACFB) to find the closest food pantries to them.
HOSEA HELPS
Elizabeth Omilami, head of Hosea Helps formerly known as Hosea Feeds the Hungry said they are completely depleted of dry goods as of Wednesday.
In addition to more dry goods, they are in need of chicken, turkey and other proteins.
Omilami told CBS46 they are feeding individuals and organizations such as transitional homes and emergency shelters that have seen an uptick in population since the Coronvirus pandemic began.
In order to assist the elderly, who are afraid to come out of their homes, Hosea Helps has taken on the task of feeding up to 5,000 seniors at local hi-rises.
They are also providing food to those living at extended stay hotels.
All Hosea Helps donations are being used to assist the hungry, and supply food for families in need.
Omilami said this surge of hungry people s far from the ordinary as the organization is only used to dealing with this influx during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.
There are four ways you can give to Hosea Helps:
- Donate online.
- Give by check to: P.O. Box 4672, Atlanta, GA 30302
- Text to give: TEXT 2022 to 4HOSEA
- Cash App: $HoseaHelps
MUST MINISTRIES
MUST Ministries is also running low on essential supplies. They posted to Facebook asking for a list of items like Peanut Butter, canned meat, fruit and oatmeal to fill their Family Food Boxes.
They asked donated items to be either dropped off or shipped to the MUST Donation Center at 1280 Field Pkwy., Marietta, Georgia.
