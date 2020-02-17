ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to track down the person who robbed a food delivery driver.
The robbery happened just after midnight Saturday, on Memorial Drive near Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
According to police, a food delivery driver went to an apartment complex on Memorial Drive to deliver food.
After he delivered the food and walked back to his car, the delivery driver noticed both a male and female in the parking lot.
Moments later, the delivery driver told officers the unknown man approached him with a black handgun, struck him in the face, and demanded his money.
The victim told officers he gave the robber his money and the next food delivery order.
After the robbery, the robber and the woman left the scene in a light color four door sedan.
The victim was not injured, police reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
