DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- One metro county is stepping up to help those who are struggling with food insecurities in their community.
DeKalb County officials announced Tuesday that they will host a drive-through food distribution event on Saturday.
Residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound package of chicken hindquarters, according to a press release.
“We recognize that many families are struggling to keep food on their tables as food insecurity continues in DeKalb County,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.
“We know that our monthly distributions are helping families to weather this crisis," Thurmond added.
Beginning at 10 a.m., rain or shine, 3,600 COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at four drive-through locations:
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021
- Former K-Mart store parking lot at 5597 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church - 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038
The event is in partnership with Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, DeKalb County School District, La Vision newspaper, First African Community Development Corp, Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Insignia LLC and Saint Philip AME Church.
The county officials say they are utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to purchase the produce and protein.
For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit here.
