Food fight in school cafeteria leads to arrests

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A CBS46 exclusive investigation revealed chaos in the cafeteria at Cedar Grove High School on Thursday and it was all caught on-camera.
Tia Watkins said school police injured her son’s arm trying to restrain him in the altercation.
“My children were targeted. They were not involved in nothing,” Watkins said. “They restrained my son for no reason. They took his arm and broke his arm. They pulled his arm behind his back and broke it.”
Plus, she said her daughter was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for checking on her brother.
“This is not right. It’s not right. They come to school to learn. They come to school to get an education,” Watkins said.
The food fight started over comments made about chicken wings and ranch dip between a cafeteria worker and Cedar Grove student. Parents tell us the student and worker were arrested.
Joel Edwards is a long time DeKalb county resident and is appalled by what happened.
”We need some good leadership in these schools,” Edwards said.
He blames a lack of leadership in the school system.
“I’m hoping that the parents can step up because it’s their children. It’s their kids in these schools,” Edwards said.
“We have got to take a stand. Not only the parents, but the community as well,” Community activist Sandra Holmes said.
It’s an incident which Watkins and other parents will be taking to the school board next week.
“It’s just ridiculous. It’s always something. It seems like every other day it’s something and they keep changing administration and now I feel like my kids have been victimized,” Watkins said.
The DeKalb County School District said the Office of Legal Affairs is now investigating the incident and the cafeteria worker has been placed on leave with pay.
