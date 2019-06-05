ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In southeast Atlanta, off Browns Mill Road, a community food forest is growing. There are fruits and vegetables as well as nuts and herbs in it. You’re able to pick the produce free of charge.
The city of Atlanta is buying the land, a little more than 7 acres from The Conservation Fund.
“We're writing them a check right now,” said Atlanta City Council Member Carla Smith. “That's what my legislation did.”
Smith said the concept started several years ago with a grant from the U.S. Forest Service. She said the 150-thousand-dollar purchase is part of the city's commitment to bring more people within a half-mile of fresh food.
“I think it's a great idea,” she said. “It's a concept that we could use in any greenspace.”
Some southeast Atlanta residents told reporter Ashley Thompson that they are eager to visit the food forest.
“A lot of people don't have food and a lot of people don't know where to go,” said Antonio Robinson.
“I think it's going to be good for the community and everybody will be able to eat free, fresh food,” said Jonathan Brooks.
Bees are kept on site to pollenate the produce and everything is organic.
You can visit the food forest at 2217 Browns Mill Rd. It is open to the public from sun-up to sun-down.
