CITY OF SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—City officials and others will be on hand to provide food assistance to residence.
Officials will distribute food at the Welcome All Park located at 4255 Will Lee Road South Fulton on Friday at 11 a.m.
Food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
Residents will remain in their cars as they receive their food.
The program began 2-months ago to help citizens impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
