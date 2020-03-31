ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, the Department of Agriculture, and the World Health Organization all say that food is not known to be a route of transmission of the virus.
Currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. The CDC says they do not believe there is a need to conduct environmental testing in food settings for the virus that causes COVID 19 for the purpose of food safety.
It’s possible that the virus can get into food if someone who is infected coughs or sneezes on the food or has the virus on their hands and touches the food.
The best disinfectant in your home is soap and water.
Professor Philip Sanangelo at Georgia Tech and Emory says it is not necessary to wash your fruits and produce. Just rinse with water. As far as the food you are getting from the grocery sore is a low risk for the virus.
“I would not get too crazy with your packages coming from supermarket don’t overreact, I t general there’s no evidence people getting the virus that way but I think just to be careful they can be on cardboard and paper bags and boxes, get rid of those wash your hands wash surfaces with soap and water would be fine," says Santangelo.
