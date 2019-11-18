GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I’ve taken a hit plenty of times before. It was just a freak accident.”
In 2007 Arquevious ‘Que’ Crane was a star wide receiver at South Gwinnett High School when a routine hit left him paralyzed.
“Do you ever watch one of those movies and things just go completely slow motion?” Crane asked. “That was the feeling that I got.”
After more than three months in the hospital, Crane had to adjust to life in a wheelchair.
“It was totally new and it was, I mean it was very difficult,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Despite the challenges, Crane finished high school and became the first man in his family to graduate from college. He then found his calling – public speaking. Crane now travels to share his message of resilience.
“When I got that same feeling that I got when I’m in the end zone on that stage, I was like okay coach this is what I’m meant to do.”
But traveling to speaking engagements has become difficult and sometimes impossible lately. The wheelchair van he’s had since the incident is now unreliable.
“It’s always breaking down.”
Crane’s grandmother, who raised him, finds herself having to pull out the jumper cables all too often.
“He’s doing so much in our community without asking for a handout,” said Stacie Ehasz, legal assistant for the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office.
In September Crane was recognized by the DA’s office for his work in the community. Staff at the office is now helping to raise funds to get him a new van.
“We see so many negative things working for a prosecutor’s office and there’s so many times where you need to find the good,” Ehasz said.
“I feel so blessed just to have people want to pour into me, want to be there for me,” said Crane.
To donate to Crane’s cause, click here.
For more information on Que and helping Que get his van contact Andrea Alabi at andreaalabi@gmail.com or Stacie Ehasz at stacieehasz@gmail.com.
