ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- As students headed out to class on Friday, fans moved in for their first glimpse inside Sanford stadium.
“I think it would be a little more intimidating if we were down on the field,” An Irish fan said.
Tom Lear made the trip from the Midwest to cheer on the Fighting Irish.
“The hedges need a haircut. I don’t see any leprechauns,” An Irish fan said.
And he met up with the Duncan’s. His friends that are die hard Dawg fans.
“We can agree to disagree, as long as the better team wins. Go Dawgs!” Georgia Fan Ashlee Duncan said.
The fanfare is off the chain after seeing the grounds crew put a fresh coat of paint on Dooley field. Making final preparations for the big game.
“We’re a bunch a of junkyard Dawgs. We’re savages like the shoulder pads say. We’re vicious and we’re going to make Sanford Stadium a hostile environment. We’re ready for this,” A Georgia fan said.
“Well I am a Notre Dame fan, but I’m also a realist. I’m going to go with Georgia 38 Notre Dame 24,” A Notre Dame fan said.
Regardless of the outcome, the luckiest guy in town might just be the owner of this Irish bar who is counting on seeing plenty of green.
“You know at the end of the day once Georgia beats Notre Dame they can wash away their sorrows with a nice cold pint of Guinness,” Flanagan’s Manager Jacob Brandlehner said.
Not so fast say the Flanagan brothers. They think the luck is on their side. After all, It’s the first time the Flanagan’s have had a beer at Flanagan’s.
“Odds makers are saying the Irish will get 14.5. We’re going to take the Irish plus the $500 on the money line,” Notre Dame fan Brendan Flanagan said.
