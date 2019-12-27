ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The excitement is building in downtown Atlanta as the city welcomes fans to the capital of college football.
“We dress up every chance we get because this is not a game for us, this is a business trip,” an Oklahoma fan said.
The fourth ranked Oklahoma Sooners will try to take care of business against the top ranked LSU Tigers, who come in as a two-touchdown favorite.
“You ought to keep an eye out for #7 Jim Thorpe award winner, my nephew Grant Delpit,” LSU Fan Dwight Delpit said.
LSU fans also like their chances of winning the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl for the simple fact that they have a Heisman trophy winner leading the team at quarterback.
“Joe Heisman. Go Tigers,” Delpit said.
“Boomer Sooner baby, Boomer sooner!” an Oklahoma fan said.
But don’t count out the Sooners! The winner if this game will play for the National Championship in New Orleans.
“Go Tigers, Go Sooners!,” fans said.
As for the economic impact on the city of Atlanta, it's expected to be big. CBS46 reached out to the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and will report those final numbers once they become available.
