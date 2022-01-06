Browner was a two-time National Champion with the Irish in 1973 and 1977.
In his junior and senior seasons, he was a unanimous All-American.
He was also named the Outland Trophy Winner as the Nation's Best Defensive Lineman.
Browner also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and set the Super Bowl Record for tackles by a defensive lineman in Super Bowl 16.
"Ross Browner was one of the nicest and classiest guys who we ever put in the College Football Hall of Fame," said NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell. "He's a real credit to the game and Notre Dame. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time of loss."
Ross is survived by his wife Shayla and his two sons, Max Starks and Rylan Browner.
