DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) History will be made in DeKalb County as for the first time ever, a woman will hold the post of sheriff.
Melody Maddox will take over for Jeffrey Mann, who announced that he will retire. Mann is expected to vacate his position on November 30, 2019.
Maddox was named chief deputy in DeKalb County in June. She will become the first woman to serve as sheriff in county history and will remain in that role until a special election is held.
Maddox was chief of police for Georgia Piedmont Technical College from 2016 until her appointment as chief deputy in DeKalb. She first joined the DeKalb County Police Department in 1997.
She received a bachelor's degree from Morris Brown College and a master's degree from Central Michigan University.
Meanwhile, Mann has had some controversial incidents in the past.
He was charged in 2017 with exposing himself to an Atlanta cop near Piedmont Park. He later appealed a decision to revoke his law enforcement license, allowing Mann to keep his job as Sheriff during the appeals process.
He was to face re-election in 2020.
Mann released this statement regarding his retirement:
Fellow DeKalb County Citizens:
It has been my honor and great privilege to serve as your DeKalb County Sheriff for the past five
and one half years. On four different occasions you have gone to the polls to cast your vote for
me. For that I am grateful and truly humbled that you placed your trust in me. I trust that I have
served you well in my duties as Sheriff.
Leading a team of over 1000 individuals, employees and vendors alike, I am extremely proud of
the accomplishments of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. I thank them for allowing me to
serve and for their phenomenal dedication, hard work and professionalism.
While there are many accomplishments for which to be proud, none stands out more than our
continued Triple Crown status awarded by the National Sheriffs’ Association. This honor
commemorates the recognition of best practices utilized in all aspects of sheriff's office
operations. With a combined nearly 800 individual standards, the only three national
accrediting agencies (American Correctional Association, Commission on Accreditation for Law
Enforcement Agencies, and National Commission on Correctional Healthcare) have rated the
DeKalb Sheriff's Office among the elite in the nation. One hundred percent of all mandatory
standards and an average of over ninety-seven percent of all other standards were in compliance
during the most recent assessments. Only 41 of the 3,083 sheriff’s offices nationwide hold this
Triple Crown Accreditation distinction, and only 17 of those offices have held that distinction
under two successive sheriffs. The work of our team in this regard should not be underestimated.
It ensures that your tax dollars are spent wisely, the work is performed efficiently and effectively,
and incarcerated persons are treated humanely and with dignity.
Community engagement helps to reestablish and preserve the public's trust in law enforcement.
Our community is not as safe as it should be without that trust. During my tenure we redoubled
our engagement efforts in community events such as speaking at homeowner's association
meetings, establishing mentorship programs at middle schools, participating in community
national night out events, celebrations and parades, conducting roll calls for deputies at schools
and senior centers, and inviting community groups into the jail for tours to promote
transparency.
Our work surrounding criminal justice reform has been particularly rewarding. Easily, one of
the crowning achievements of my administration. We have been working diligently on formally
transforming operations into a Jail-to-Community Transition Facility. The goal is to utilize
recently explored community-based reentry business models for local jails. This model provides
those in our custody the tools necessary to participate fully in our community resulting in
reduced recidivism. This too adds to the safety and security of our community.
The expansion of our inmate services program has been vast. In addition to our GED program,
the implementation of our Options for Living and Learning and First Choice programs has
provided further tools to assist inmates in their rehabilitative efforts. From classes that address
mental health and substance abuse issues, to those that focus on behavioral modification, anger
management and life skills, this series of 35 classes has been well received and sought after by
those in custody. Professional instructors routinely comment on the effectiveness of the
programs, and as we continue to collect data, we are confident outcomes will be changed for the
better.
Our collaboration with State and County workforce development agencies and Georgia
Piedmont Technical College has resulted in vocational training and career preparedness for our
incarcerated population. Students work towards their welding certification. Additionally, other
wrap-around services such as job readiness, housing, and transportation are also provided. We
are soon to announce a public-private partnership with several fortune 500 companies based in
Georgia to provide for the initial sustainability of this program. Finally, we anticipate our dual
track GED and machine technical vocational program will be up and running by the end of the
year.
Having said all of the above, I am announcing that after 26 years with the Sheriff's Office and
the County Law Department I am retiring effective November 30, 2019. As this election season
approaches, I’d like to leave elected office hopeful that all appropriate and due focus will not be
on me but on the phenomenal work our team has accomplished and the substantive challenges
that shall continue to shape the best possible future of the entire DeKalb community.
Again, I am greatly appreciative of you allowing me to serve.
God Bless!
