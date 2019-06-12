DETROIT, Mi. (CBS46) Ford Motor Company has announced the recall of 1.2 million Explorer models vehicles due to the increased risk of a crash.
The recall is for select vehicles for the model years 2011-2017.
According to a press release, a fracture of a rear toe link can impact steering control.
Ford is not aware of any injuries related to the recall. The recall also affects approximately 28,000 vehicles in Canada.
Anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles can take it to their nearest Ford dealer for a repair.
The Ford reference number for the recall is 19S17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.