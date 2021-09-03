FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — The Forest Park Fire Department has lost one of its own to COVID-19.
The department announced the passing of Firefighter Gaddy on Thursday due to complications of COVID-19. Gaddy, who was a 12-year veteran of the department, was diagnosed with COVID last month.
"The City of Forest Park and the Forest park Fire Department are in mourning following this tragic loss," said city manager Dr. Marc-Antoine Cooper. "We ask that the community keep his family, friends and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers."
Gaddy is survived by his wife and children.
