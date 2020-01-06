FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Forest Park City Council voted to fire city manager Angela Redding Monday evening and replace her on an interim basis with Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark.
According to the Clayton News-Daily, Councilmembers Latresa Akin-Wells, Dabouze Antonie, and Hector Gutierrez voted in favor of removing Redding while Councilmembers Kimberly James and Allan Mears voted against removal.
The news comes on the same day Councilmembers Akins-Wells and Antoine served notice to the city of Forest Park of their intentions to sue. According to their lawyers, the duo are suing after they learned in October 2019 they were under surveillance for several years.
