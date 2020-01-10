FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Forest Park High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon due to SWAT activity in the area.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office was in charge of the scene where there was SWAT activity.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.