CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Georgia, one high school in metro Atlanta will move to virtual learning for several weeks to mitigate the spread.
Clayton County Public Schools announced Friday that Forest Park High School in Forest Park will pivot to a virtual learning environment effective Monday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Sept. 24. Student will be able to return on Monday, Sept. 27.
Breakfast and lunch meals will still be available for students; however, parents should contact the school for details regarding meal services along with pickup times.
The school district says they will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing matters relative to the pandemic.
"Your understanding and participation throughout this process is appreciated as we all continue to work together to keep our students/staff safe during this unprecedented pandemic," says the school district.
